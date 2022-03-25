Old Video From Gaza Shared as Russia's Attack on Ministry of Defence in Ukraine

A video showing buildings getting razed to the ground following an aerial attack has gone viral with a claim that it shows a Russian attack on the Ministry of Defence building in Ukraine, amid the ongoing war between the two countries.

The claim comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine completes a month with Russian troops continuing their bombardment in Ukraine.

However, we found that the video, which dates back to May 2021, shows the demolition of the Al-Shorouk Tower in Gaza. The building was targeted during Israel's attack on Gaza in 2021.