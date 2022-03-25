Russia-Ukraine War: Does the West Want To Make a Saddam Hussein Out of Putin?

The American and European response on the ground has been one of restraint, whatever their rhetorical speeches, especially in the European Parliament. There will be no Western military intervention in Ukraine, though military and economic aid would flow. The heroic resistance of the Ukrainians is holding back the Russians. The Western strategy seems to be to isolate Putin and Russia completely. The example of North Korea shows that a country shunned by the West can survive under a dictatorship. Russia under Putin could become another North Korea.

It looks like the US and NATO have pushed Russia into a war in Ukraine to test Russia’s military strength and to try and push Putin out of power. There is no need for a deep conspiracy theory to infer that Americans would want a friendly man in Kremlin. For a while, Russia was admitted into the G8, the rich and industrialised group. But somehow, Putin did not seem an amenable leader to the West.