Russia Digging Mass Graves For Its Soldiers Amid the Ukrainian War? Video is Old

A video of a man driving around an area showing dug-up land and graves with cross-shaped tombstones is being shared across social media platforms.

The video, which appears to have been filmed from a moving vehicle, is being shared to claim that the Russian government has dug mass graves for its soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine.

However, we found that the video dates back to 2021 and shows graves dug up in Surgut, Russia in preparation for the winters, when digging up frozen ground becomes extremely difficult, and it predates the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.