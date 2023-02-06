Old Video From Florida Shared as Building Collapse in Turkey Due to Earthquake

Fact-Check: This video shows a building collapsing in Florida.
(Photo: The Quint)
A 23-second video showing a building collapsing has gone viral on the internet following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February.
The claim: The video was shared on Twitter by one Ismail Rojbayani and had been viewed close to 2,00,000 times at the time of writing this story. The caption of the post included hashtags #Turkey and #earthquake.
An archive of the post can be found here.
(The video was also shared on Facebook.)
The truth: The video shows the collapse of Champlain Towers South, a 13-storey condominium in Miami, Florida, United States in 2021. At least 98 people were killed due to the collapse.
How did we find that out: We used the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension to extract keyframes from the viral video and ran a reverse image search on some of them.
While going through the search results, we came across a news report published by NBC News' South Florida website, which carried the viral video and was titled, "Video Shows Wing of Surfside Condo Building Collapse in Seconds." Surfside is a beachside town in Florida.
The report was published on 24 June 2021.
A link to the article can be found here.
What happened in Florida: As per reports, the 13-storey building began to shake in the early hours of 24 June 2021 and collapsed.
At least 98 people were killed due to the collapse of the building that was supposedly caused due to structural failure at the base or lower levels of the building.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a US government body, launched an investigation to find out why the collapse occurred.
What about the earthquake in Turkey?: A 7.8 magnitude hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing at least 195 people.
The earthquake occurred at 04:17 local time (06:47 IST) at a depth of 17.9 kilometres near the city of Gaziantep, as per the US Geological Survey.
Over 34 buildings were destroyed in the Osmaniye province, Governor Erdinc Yilma was quoted as saying.
People try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.
Conclusion: The viral video shows a building that collapsed in Florida, US and not the destruction caused in Turkey due to the recent earthquake.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined