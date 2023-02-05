Photo From 2022 Viral as Recent Pic of SRK From the Sets of Jawan

Fact-Check: This image is not a recent one showing Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Jawan.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
An image of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan standing at the door of a vehicle, with bandages on his face, is going viral on social media.
What is being claimed?: The claim states that this is a recent photo showing Khan on the sets of his upcoming movie Jawan.
Who shared it?: Along with social media users, this image was shared as a recent photo by several news media outlets like Zee News, DNA, and news agency Asian News International (ANI).
An archive can be seen here.
So, is the picture old?: This image dates back to April 2022 when Khan was seen shooting in Mumbai for director Atlee's Jawan.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image which led us to a report from 2022.
This report was published by The Times of India's Entertainment Times on 7 April 2022 and it carried the same viral image.
The report carried exclusive images of Khan from the sets of his upcoming movie directed by Atlee.
The report carried several images of Khan and also mentioned that he was also driving an ambulance for a scene.
The image dates back to 2022.
SRK shared movie poster on his official Instagram handle in June 2022.
Conclusion: Clearly, a picture from 2022 is being shared as a recent image from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined