Photo From 2022 Viral as Recent Pic of SRK From the Sets of Jawan

An image of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan standing at the door of a vehicle, with bandages on his face, is going viral on social media.

What is being claimed?: The claim states that this is a recent photo showing Khan on the sets of his upcoming movie Jawan.

Who shared it?: Along with social media users, this image was shared as a recent photo by several news media outlets like Zee News, DNA, and news agency Asian News International (ANI).