Scene From a Documentary Shared as 'Children Getting Arms Training in Madrasas'

Fact- Check | The claim states that the video shows Indian madrasa teaching children how to use guns.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows an Indian madrasa teaching children how to use arms and ammunition.
In the video, children wearing skull caps can be seen holding guns and practising their aim while a few adults tutor them about it.
However, the clip is taken from Al Jazeera's 2015 documentary about Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and the Taliban.
The documentary named ISIL and the Taliban throws light on how ISIL’s central leadership works, the way they introduce young minds to their organisation and the tension between them and the Taliban.
CLAIM
The video was shared with a caption that said, "मदरसे में छात्र उच्च शिक्षा प्राप्त करते हुए...."
[Translation : Students pursuing higher education in madrasa.]
Archived version of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
On closely observing the viral video, we noticed the logo of Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based international media organisation, on the left-bottom corner.
Al Jazeera's logo can be see in the viral video.
On conducting a keyword search on Google using 'Children learning guns video Al Jazeera', we came across Al Jazeera's documentary from 1 November 2015 titled ISIL and the Taliban.
The documentary was published on Al Jazeera's page in November 2015.
We found the viral clip on 1 minute and 42 seconds can be seen in the documentary from 45:53 mark. On comparison, we can find striking similarities, including the English caption.
The viral clip can be found in the documentary.
The article published along with the documentary carried photographs of children learning how to operate guns and grenades at the ISIL military training in Afghanistan.
It also stated that the ISIL targets young children by subjecting them to videos from ISIL's Iraq operations along with hands-on training involving arms.
Children from Afghanistan being taught how to shoot by ISIL.
Evidently, the video is from Al Jazeera's 2015 documentary about Afghanistan's ISIL training and does not show visuals from an Indian madrasa.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)