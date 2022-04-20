Muslim Man Threatening a Cop in Delhi's Jahangirpuri? Video is From Maharashtra

A video is being shared on social media showing Muslim men shouting at a uniformed police personnel publicly to claim that the incident happened in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

On 16 April, violence broke out in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri following a Shobha Yatra organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti.

However, we found that the video is from Maharashtra's Chopda city. The incident took place in 2018 when a police personnel was threatened by Muslim shopkeepers when asked to vacate an area near Chopda bus stop.