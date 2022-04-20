Muslim Man Threatening a Cop in Delhi's Jahangirpuri? Video is From Maharashtra

Fact-Check | A 2018 video from Maharashtra's Chopda is being shared as a video from Jahangirpuri.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video is being shared on social media showing Muslim men shouting at a uniformed police personnel publicly to claim that the incident happened in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.
On 16 April, violence broke out in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri following a Shobha Yatra organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti.
However, we found that the video is from Maharashtra's Chopda city. The incident took place in 2018 when a police personnel was threatened by Muslim shopkeepers when asked to vacate an area near Chopda bus stop.
CLAIM
Santosh Chauhan, a reporter from Sudarshan News, a channel infamous for posting misinformation, tweeted the video on 18 April 2022 with a caption that said, "मुझसे वर्दी उतार के मिल ले...हालात यहां तक पहुँच चुके हैं... #DelhiRiots #जहांगीरपुरी"
[Translation : Meet me after removing your uniform. The situation has reached here. #DelhiRiots #Jahangirpuri]
The channel had posted a longer version of the same video with a different caption on 21 March 2021. They had tagged Maharashtra police too.
Archived version of this post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On carefully noticing the video, we see a poster and a board printed in Marathi.
The video shows Marathi script on the boards.
We also noticed that the insignia on the policeman's unifrom matches with the Maharashtra Police.
The insignia matches with the Maharashtra Police.
On dividing the video into multiple keyframes and conducting a reverse image search of them on Google, we came across a video on Facebook which was posted in September 2018.
The video's caption stated the location to be 'Dhuley Maharashtra'.
The Quint contacted the Cyber police from Dhule, who confirmed that the video is from 2018. He also identified the location as Chopda in Jalgaon district.
We then contacted the police station in Chopda who helped us identify the police personnel seen in the video as one 'Shrikant Gangurde'.
Speaking to us Gangurde said:
Evidently, an old video from Maharashtra is being falsely linked to Jahangirpuri.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)