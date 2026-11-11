Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Puja Pandal on Fire in West Bengal Falsely Claimed To Show Bangladesh

Video of Puja Pandal on Fire in West Bengal Falsely Claimed To Show Bangladesh

We found that the video shows an incident that happened in West Bengal.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video was shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a Kali Puja mandap on fire in Bangladesh.</p></div>
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A video was shared on social media, falsely claiming to show a Kali Puja mandap on fire in Bangladesh.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video was shared on social media, claiming to show a Kali Puja mandap on fire in Bangladesh.

The post was shared with the caption, "Hindu places of worship cannot become symbols of insecurity in #Bangladesh. A Kali Puja mandap catches fire in #Jashore, raising yet another painful question: are minority communities truly free to practise their faith without fear?"

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video shows a fire that broke out at a Kali Puja pandal in East Midnapore, West Bengal.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Falsely Shared To Show Female Tourist Being Assaulted in India

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded to Facebook with similar visuals.

  • According to the caption, the video shows a fire that destroyed a Kali Puja Pandal at the Kalibazar Traders Welfare Association in East Midnapore, West Bengal.

According to the caption, the video is from West Bengal.

(Source: Facebook/ Screenshot)

  • News outlet Samachar Ei Samay published a report on the incident, with the same visuals.

  • According to the report, a Kali puja pandal in Yashoda Kali Bazar in East Medinipur, West Bengal, caught fire.

  • The entire pandal, which cost almost 30 lakh rupees to build, was reduced to ashes.

Here's a preview of the report by Samachar Ei Samay.

(Source: Samachar Ei Samay/Screenshot)

  • We ran a keyword search and found a report by The Times of India on the incident.

  • According to the report, a fire broke out at a Kali Puja pandal in Kalibazar in East Midnapore, West Bengal, on 7 November 2026, hours before the inauguration.

  • The report states that the cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Here's a preview of the report by The Times of India.

(Source: The Times of India/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows a fire that broke out at a Kali Puja pandal in East Midnapore, West Bengal.

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