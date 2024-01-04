Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019That's NOT Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Injuring Himself While Playing Cricket

That's NOT Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Injuring Himself While Playing Cricket

The video shows Biju Janata Dal MLA Bhupinder Singh from Odisha, not Rajasthan's new chief minister.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: A video showing BJD MLA falling while playing playing was falsely shared as Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Singh.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

Fact-check: A video showing BJD MLA falling while playing playing was falsely shared as Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Singh.
A video showing a person falling on the ground while attempting to play cricket is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows Rajasthan's new Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here and here.)

Is it true?: No, this claim is false. The video does not show Sharma playing cricket.

  • It shows Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Bhupinder Singh from Odisha.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video.

  • This led us to a YouTube video shared by Odisha-based news channel, Kanak News.

  • This was shared on 25 December 2023 and the title stated that BJD MLA Bhupinder Singh got injured while playing cricket in Narla, Odisha.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search and came across a report shared by The Week.

  • This was attributed to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) and stated that it showed Singh, 72, stumbling and falling on the ground after inaugurating a sporting event at Belkhandi in Kalahandi district.

  • The report also stated that he suffered head injuries and was rushed to a nearby community health centre.

  • The same details were also mentioned in another report shared by Deccan Herald.

The video shows BJD MLA falling while playing cricket.

Conclusion: A video showing BJD MLA falling while playing playing was falsely shared as Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Singh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

