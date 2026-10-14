Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Anti-CAA Protest Shared as Delhi Police Attacking Rahul Gandhi’s House

Video of Anti-CAA Protest Shared as Delhi Police Attacking Rahul Gandhi’s House

We found out that the video dates back to 2019 and shows violence during anti-CAA protests.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the Delhi Police attacking Rahul Gandhi's residence following Amit Shah's orders.</p></div>
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An old video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the Delhi Police attacking Rahul Gandhi's residence following Amit Shah's orders.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Delhi Police attacking Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence on 13 October 2026  following Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah's orders.

  • The post was captioned, "After witnessing yesterday’s massive public turnout, @DelhiPolice acting on @AmitShah orders, attacked Rahul Gandhi’s residence. #Gunfire was reported. (sic)"

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to December 2019 and shows violence during an anti-CAA protest in Delhi.

Also ReadVideo From Philippines Falsely Shared as One Showing Protests in Delhi

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a Times of India report from 2019, sharing the same visuals.

  • The report was published on 15 December 2019, stating that it shows violence during anti-CAA protests in New Friends Colony, Delhi.

Here's a preview of the report by Times of India.

(Source: Times of India/Screenshot)

  • We also found a comment from the official X account of Delhi Police under the viral video, stating that the video was shared out of context and has nothing to do with current events.

Delhi Police confirmed that the claim is false.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also replied to Delhi Police's comment under one of the posts sharing the viral claim.

  • The post stated that the video dates back to December 2019 and shows violence during the anti-CAA protests.

PIB fact-checking confirmed that the video dates back to 2019.  

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video dates back to 2019 and shows violence during an anti-CAA protest in Delhi.

Also ReadUnrelated Video From Assam Falsely Shared To Show Anti-CEC Protests in Delhi

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