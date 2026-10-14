Video From Philippines Falsely Shared as One Showing Protests in Delhi

advertisement
A video showing a massive crowd moving along a road is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that it shows visuals from protests in Delhi.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed a few things in the viral video.
Firstly, we saw a shop board reading 'Shann Gadgets'. When the camera panned to the left, we also noticed a banner which read 'Diyandi Festival sa Iligan'.
Towards the end of the video, we also noticed that one of the men in the video was wearing a T-shirt which had the flag of the Philippines on its sleeve.
We then ran a reverse image search on one part of the video using Google Lens, which led us to an Instagram post which had shared a titled, obscured version of the same video.
The hashtags in its caption also mentioned 'Diyandi Festival', along with the name of Christian archangel Michael, and 'Iligan City'.
With this information, we looked for 'Shann Gadgets' on Google Maps, which showed us that the shop was located in Iligan City in the Philippines.
The street view for the area showed older visuals updated in 2024, but still showed Shann Gadgets and a banner for the Diyandi Festival.
The Diyandi festival is a month-long celebration held in Iligan City in the Philippines, which celebrates harmony between the native population, Muslims, and Christians.
The celebration ends with the feast of San Miguel, or Saint Michael, the city's patron saint, on 29 September.
While looking for information about the festival, we came across the City Government of Iligan's Facebook post about the one in 2026, which had shared visuals of the same banner and street in their wrap video for this year's celebrations.
Conclusion: A video from Iligan City in the Philippines is being shared to falsely claim that it shows visuals of protests in Delhi.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)