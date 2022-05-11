Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar Hasn't Got a Job in The Railways

Fact-check | The claim states that 'Kacha Badam' signer Bhubhan Badyakar has become a railway manager as seen in the video.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a man dressed in all white, passing instructions on a walkie-talkie on a train is being shared on social with a claim that it shows 'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar, who now 'works as a railway manager'.
Badyakar is a peanut-seller from West Bengal whose original song named 'Kacha Badam' recently became a viral sensation on social media. We can also hear the same song in the background.
However, the claim is not true. The video shows Railway Manager KK Murmoo and not Badyakar. The video was first uploaded on Instagram by 'Daily Travel Hack' in December 2021.
Speaking to The Quint, both – the admin of the account and Badyakar – confirmed that the man was not him.
CLAIM
The caption with the viral video says, "कच्चा बदाम सिंगर को मिली नौकरी... बना रेलवे मैनेजर."
[Translation: Kacha Badam singer got a job and is now a railway manager.]
Archived version of this post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The Quint contacted the singer, Bhuban Badyakar who said that neither is he the person seen in the video nor is he working as a railway manager.
He said that is currently engaged in writing and singing songs.
We also noticed the text 'Daily Travel Hack’ on the video and 'Tejas' written on the train.
On conducting a keyword search, we came across an Instagram account with handle name '@dailytravelhac1'.
We found the original video posted on this page on 18 December 2021, with a caption, "When my son was ready to go with Tejas Guard (sic)."
This video also does not have the 'Kacha Badam' song playing in the background like the viral video.
The original video showed the same person in the viral video.
Speaking to The Quint, the admin of the page Daily Travel Hack, Dhananjay Kumar said:
He also added that in the original video his son can be heard saying 'chaliye chaliye' (let's go, let's go).
Evidently, the railway employee seen in this video is not ‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar.
