No, This Video Does Not Show ‘Cow Dung’ Cylinders Developed in Uttarakhand

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A video showing people loading purple gas cylinders onto a truck is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that they show 'special cylinders' developed by two brothers in Uttarakhand.
The claim: Amid reports of shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, the video is being shared to claim that the brothers developed these 'affordable' cylinders, costing ₹500 each, which provides 18 kilos of gas generated using cow dung.
Among others, news organisation NewsX also shared this claim in their report.
How do we know?: We looked up 'Uttarakhand brothers cow dung cylinders' to look for more information about this development.
However, we did not find a single credible report which spoke about such a thing.
Next, we ran a keyword search with the term 'purple gas cylinders India', which led us to a news article by Aaj Tak, about these cylinders.
Carrying a photo of these purple cylinders, the report noted that it showed the Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOCL) "Indane Xtra Tej" cylinders, which are 19kg commercial-use LPG cylinders.
A keyword search for 'IOCL XtraTej' led us to IOCL's website, which featured this cylinder in its catalogue of LPG cylinders.
On their Facebook page, the IOCL had shared a post marking five years of XtraTej cylinders, showing the same purple cylinder seen in the viral video.
Conclusion: A video showing IOCL's purple LPG cylinders is being shared to falsely claim that it shows cow dung cylinders developed by two brothers from Uttarakhand.
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