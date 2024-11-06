Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BJP Leaders Falsely Claim Crowd Chanted ‘Modi’ at Donald Trump’s Election Party

BJP Leaders Falsely Claim Crowd Chanted ‘Modi’ at Donald Trump’s Election Party

People chanted 'Bobby' while referring to Robert F Kennedy during Donald Trump's speech after the 2024 US Elections.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The crowd did not chant 'Modi, Modi' at Donald Trump's first speech after the 2024 US Presidential Elections.</p></div>
i

The crowd did not chant 'Modi, Modi' at Donald Trump's first speech after the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

(Source: X/YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

Sharing a clip of US President-elect Donald Trump's election night watch party, social media users, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Samik Bhattacharya, claimed that the people in attendance chanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name during Trump's speech.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No. The crowd chanted "Bobby," referring to independent candidate Robert F Kennedy, who was also running for office but dropped his campaign in August and later endorsed Trump.

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed PBS News' logo on the bottom-left corner of the video.

We noticed PBS News' logo in the corner.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Taking a cue from this, we looked for the video on PBS News' verified YouTube channel called PBS Newshour.

Here, we found an eight-hour-long video titled 'WATCH LIVE: Trump hosts election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida', which was streamed live on 6 November.

At the 7:52:14 timestamp in this stream, Trump mentions Robert F Kennedy's name, who endorsed Trump and dropped his presidential campaign in August.

A few seconds later, the crowd began chanting 'Bobby', a short nickname for Robert, following which Trump says, "He's a great guy and he really means it. He wants to do some things are we are going to let him go to it."

"But I just said, "Bobby, leave the oil to me, we have more liquid gold — oil and gas — we have more liquid gold than any other country in world. More than Saudi Arabia, we have more than Russia. Bobby, stay away from the liquid gold. Other than that, go have a good time, Bobby."
US President-Elect Donald Trump, speaking about Robert F Kennedy

PM Modi's name was not mentioned anywhere in Trump's speech.

Conclusion: The crowd at Trump's election night watch party chanted 'Bobby' for Robert F Kennedy, and not 'Modi' as claimed.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

