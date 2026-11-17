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A video showing a group of people causing a ruckus, throwing chairs, and vandalising an establishment has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) vandalising a restaurant in West Bengal after a dispute over a food bill.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to a YouTube short shared by Bangladeshi news organisation Jago News 24.
Its caption, when translated, mentioned that the video showed students from Titumir University vandalising a restaurant in Dhaka's Mohakhali over a delay in serving food.
Another social media post identified the restaurant as Durbin Bangla.
Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword search with the term 'Durbin Bangla vandalised', which led us to several news reports about the incident.
As per Dhaka Tribune, the incident took place on 13 November 2026, when a person became angry after being asked to wait for a table, assaulting several employees and breaking or damaging furniture in the restaurant.
The report added that several people had attacked the establishment, alleging that they looted cash from the till, damaged surveillance cameras and removing the cameras' hard drive in the 30 minutes they caused damaged.
Durbin Bangla's owner, Shafin Baig, said that while they had not taken detailed accounts of what was damaged, he estimated the loss to be around 25-30 lakh takas (18.7-22.5 lakh in Indian rupees.)
Another news outlet The Business Standard, shared a video showing the aftermath of the vandalism.
The students had initially come in a group an queued for a seat at the restaurant, but one of them went in an occupied a seat meant for another family, The Daily Star reported.
Local police, including the division's Deputy Commissioner Ruhul Kabir Khan, later visited the site. Khan advised Baig to reopen the restaurant as soon as possible, assuring him that police would be stationed there for security.
Durbin Bangla reopened the restaurant on the day this report was written, as per an announcement on their Facebook page.
On comparing visuals from the video to the restaurant's photos on Google, we were able to confirm that the video shows Durbin Bangla.
Conclusion: A video of students vandalising a restaurant in Dhaka, Bangladesh, is being shared with the false claim that it shows RSS members vandalising a restaurant in West Bengal.
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