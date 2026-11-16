No, Ex-Army Officer Pravin Sawhney Didn’t Call Pahalgam, Pulwama False Flag Ops

A video showing two people talking to each other on a video call is being shared on social media, where some users have identified the man on the left as former Indian Army officer Pravin Sawhney.

What's the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that Sawhney, who was interview by a journalist from news organisation The Wire, both called the 2019 attack in Pulwama and the retaliatory airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot a 'false flag' operation.