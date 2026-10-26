Unrelated Video of Tukaram Mundhe Falsely Shared to Show Him at Anti-CEC Protest

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Maharashtra Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Tukaram Mundhe, at an anti-CEC protest.
The post was captioned, "Tukaram Mundhe came out in support of the protesters demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar!" (translated from Hindi to English)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video shows Tukaram Mundhe at an event by Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a video uploaded by The Times of India with the same visuals.
The video's caption reads, "Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe shared a video featuring Gen Z participants at an event, captioning it, 'GenZ: The powerhouse of energy'.”
The post mentions Mundhe's Instagram ID as the source for the video.
We then went through his account and found the original video he uploaded.
The caption reads, "GenZ : the powerhouse of energy."
There is no mention of the anti-CEC protests.
We noticed that the screen seen behind the crowd in the video has 'BMS Society' and 'Management Conclave '26' written on it.
We then ran a keyword search using these words and found the official Instagram page of The BMS Society of Sydenham College.
While going through the account, we found a post announcing Tukaram Mundhe as the guest speaker at Management Conclave 2026.
We found another video shared by the account of the Management Conclave with visuals of Mundhe that look similar to the viral video.
None of the posts mentions anything related to the Cockroach Janta Party or the recent anti-CEC protests.
Conclusion: The claim is false, as the video shows Tukaram Mundhe at an event by Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.
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