Fact-Check: Image of Sonia Gandhi Meeting Jeffrey Epstein Is AI-Altered

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An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show Sonia Gandhi sitting across a table from Jeffrey Epstein.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image was edited using AI.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and found reports sharing images of Jeffrey Epstein with the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, with similar framing to the viral image.
According to The Wire, an image released by the US Department of Justice shows Puri sitting across from Epstein.
They also found that there are at least ten such photos from the meeting, all similar in framing.
One of the images looks almost identical to the viral image in framing.
Is it AI?: We ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because a SynthID watermark was detected.
Conclusion: The claim is false, as the image was edited with AI.
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