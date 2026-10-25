Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Image of Sonia Gandhi Meeting Jeffrey Epstein Is AI-Altered

Fact-Check: Image of Sonia Gandhi Meeting Jeffrey Epstein Is AI-Altered

We found that the image was edited using OpenAI. 

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-altered image is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show Sonia Gandhi sitting across a table from Jeffrey Epstein.</p></div>
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An AI-altered image is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show Sonia Gandhi sitting across a table from Jeffrey Epstein.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show Sonia Gandhi sitting across a table from Jeffrey Epstein.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image was edited using AI.

Also ReadOld Video Shared to Show a Recent Video of PM Modi Reacting to Anti-CEC Movement

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and found reports sharing images of Jeffrey Epstein with the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, with similar framing to the viral image.

  • According to The Wire, an image released by the US Department of Justice shows Puri sitting across from Epstein.

  • They also found that there are at least ten such photos from the meeting, all similar in framing.

Here's a preview of the report by The Wire.

(Source: The Wire/Screenshot)

  • One of the images looks almost identical to the viral image in framing.

The images look identical in framing side by side. 

(Source: US Department of Justice /Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because a SynthID watermark was detected.

The image was edited using OpenAI. 

(Source: SynthID Detector/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The claim is false, as the image was edited with AI.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video of US Senator Calling India a ‘Failed State’ Is AI-Altered

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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