Unrelated Video Shared as Kangana Ranaut Performing Karwa Chauth for PM Modi

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut performing Karwa Chauth for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video dates back to June 2026.
The video shows Kangana Ranaut visiting temples in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video from June 2026 by ABP News, carrying visuals similar to the viral clip.
According to the caption, Ranaut shared a video and stated that she offered prayers for PM Narendra Modi in Jodhpur on the occasion of him completing 4,400 days in office.
Times Now also shared similar visuals and reported that Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at Jodhpur's Chamunda Mata Temple on PM Modi achieving a historic milestone.
The report also shared a video Ranaut uploaded on Instagram following her visit to Jodhpur.
The video shows her wearing clothes similar to the ones she was seen wearing in the viral clip.
The caption under the post reads, "Today, in Jodhpur, I offered prayers at the temples of Maa Chamunda Devi and Shri Gajanan Maharaj, marking the completion of 4,400 days of the tenure of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. I prayed for his long life, excellent health, and sustained energy." (translated from Hindi to English)
Conclusion: The video dates back to June 2026 and shows Kangana Ranaut visiting temples in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
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