Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of ‘Newly Married’ Woman Reporting for Duty as Loco Pilot Is AI-Generated

Video of ‘Newly Married’ Woman Reporting for Duty as Loco Pilot Is AI-Generated

We found that a range of AI-generated videos where women were shown as locomotive pilots.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a newly married woman on duty as a loco pilot, dressed in a saree.</p></div>
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An AI-generated video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a newly married woman on duty as a loco pilot, dressed in a saree.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a newly married woman on duty as a loco pilot, dressed in a saree.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.

Also ReadOld Video of a Tornado in Odisha Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a YouTube account, @kumkumkumari0101.

  • The video, sharing visuals similar to the viral video, was uploaded on 6 October 2026.

  • The video has an AI label, indicating that it was altered or fully generated using AI.

The video has an AI label.

(Source: YouTube/ Screenshot)

  • The account has posted several such videos of women as loco pilots, containing AI labels.

The account has posted several such videos of women as loco pilots.

(Source: YouTube/ Screenshot)

Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.

  • According to the tool, the video is 81 percent likely to have been generated by AI.

Here's the result of AI detection by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

  • We also ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that three of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.

Here's the result of AI detection by DeepFake-O-Meter.

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot)

  • We ran the video through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited with Google AI because it detected a SynthID watermark.

The video was made or edited with Google AI.

(Source:Google AI/Screenshot)

We shared the viral clip with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), which ran it through several AI content detectors.

  • Two keyframes from the video were run through AI or Not, an AI detection tool and the detector flagged both the screenshots as AI-generated.

Here are the results of AI detection by AI or Not. 

(Source: AI or Not/DAU/Screenshot)

  • AI image detector, ImageWhisperer, determined one screenshot as AI-generated and detected modifications in the second one, but indicated that the underlying image is not AI-generated. (Swipe)

Here are the results of AI detection by ImageWhisperer.

Here are the results of AI detection by ImageWhisperer.

Conclusion: The video doesn't show a real clip of a newly married woman reporting for duty as a loco pilot because it is AI-generated.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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