Kerala Govt Hasn't Announced Power Outage for 22 January; Viral Claim is False

A post circulating on social media has claimed that a former Member of Lok Sabha and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader from Kerala, PK Biju allegedly 'urged' people not to switch on TV on 22 January, the day of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The claim also read that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is 'planning' a major maintenance activity on that day, which may disrupt power supply across the state.

Some claims also said that the former MP had asked teachers to show images of the Babri Masjid to children.

Who shared it?: This claim was covered by news channel Capital TV. You can find an archive of their coverage here.