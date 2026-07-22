Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Video Shared as CJP Protesters Pelting Stones at New Hydrogen Trains

Unrelated Video Shared as CJP Protesters Pelting Stones at New Hydrogen Trains

We found out that the video shows students in Bihar's Pataliputra station pelting stones at a train.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show CJP protesters pelting stones at the new hydrogen-powered train.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show CJP protesters pelting stones at the new hydrogen-powered train. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being widely shared, claiming to show Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters pelting stones at the new hydrogen train. 

  • Member of Parliament Rekha Sharma also reposted the video with the same claim.

  • The new hydrogen fuel cell-powered train was inaugurated on 17 July 2026 and operates between the Jind–Sonipat section of the Northern Railway Zone.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the video shows students in Bihar's Pataliputra station pelting stones at a train.

Also ReadOld Video Shared as One of People Supporting Delhi Police Amid CJP Protests

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded on 14 June 2026 with visuals similar to those seen in the claim video.

  • According to the caption under the post, the incident happened in Bihar.

The video was posted on 14 June.  

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We compared the two videos, and the setting looked similar.

Comparison of the two visuals.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We conducted a keyword search and found a report on the incident.

  • The visuals in the report show the same locomotive as seen in the video.

Comparison of the two visuals. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • According to Live Hindustan, the video shows an uproar in Bihar's Pataliputra railway station following a train delay.

  • The students who were heading to take an exam were furious at the delay and vandalised the train.

A report by Live Hindustan. 

(Source:Live Hindustan /Screenshot)

  • WAG-12B is a class of locomotive that was developed for use on dedicated freight corridors, where it is used to carry goods trains.

  • However, the hydrogen train is a passenger train with the specific Jind–Sonipat route.

Clarification by Northern Railway: The official X account of Northern Railway clarified that the viral posts about the stone pelting incident do not show the hydrogen train, and instead show a WAG 12 locomotive.

Clarification post by the Northern Railway. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows students in Bihar's Pataliputra station pelting stones at a train.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Renuka Chowdhury Confronting Dharmendra Pradhan? No!

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