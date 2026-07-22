Old Video Shared as One of People Supporting Delhi Police Amid CJP Protests

advertisement
A video showing a small group of people standing in front of Kartavya Path with placards expressing support for the Delhi Police is being widely shared on social media.
The claim comes amid the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protests in Delhi, which have seen force being used against protesters by uniformed and plain-clothes police personnel, drawing heavy criticism.
The video was also shared without specific context by Vaishali Poddar, the State General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video is old and has no connection to the CJP.
It dates back to November 2025, and shows people supporting the Delhi Police after they took action against people who raised pro-Hidma slogans during a clean air protest.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a photograph on stock image website Alamy.
It showed similar visuals and people as seen in the claim, and noted that it was taken on 25 November 2025 in New Delhi.
The caption noted that the people were members of a group called Youth Stands for Society (YSS), who showed solidarity with the Delhi Police after they took action against people who raised slogans supporting Madvi Hidma during a clean air protest.
We also came across a Jagran report sharing the same visuals, dated 25 November 2025, which also said that it showed people supporting the Delhi Police's "action against Naxalites."
A report by The New Indian Express, carrying the same image, noted that some people had raised slogans supporting Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter a few days prior to a protest against air pollution in Delhi.
The Delhi Police then "arrested 22 people for allegedly assaulting personnel, obstructing them, blocking roads and using pepper spray during the protest," the report read.
We also came across a similar video on the organiser YSS' Instagram account, which was also shared in November 2025.
Conclusion: An old video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows raising pro-police slogans amid the recent police action against protesters in Delhi.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)