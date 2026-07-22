Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Shared as One of People Supporting Delhi Police Amid CJP Protests

Old Video Shared as One of People Supporting Delhi Police Amid CJP Protests

The video dates back to 25 November 2025 and has no connection to the recent CJP-led protests in Delhi.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video of people expressing support for the Delhi Police has gone viral with the misleading claim that it shows recent visuals amid the protests in the capital.</p></div>
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An old video of people expressing support for the Delhi Police has gone viral with the misleading claim that it shows recent visuals amid the protests in the capital.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a small group of people standing in front of Kartavya Path with placards expressing support for the Delhi Police is being widely shared on social media.

  • The claim comes amid the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protests in Delhi, which have seen force being used against protesters by uniformed and plain-clothes police personnel, drawing heavy criticism.

  • The video was also shared without specific context by Vaishali Poddar, the State General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video is old and has no connection to the CJP.

  • It dates back to November 2025, and shows people supporting the Delhi Police after they took action against people who raised pro-Hidma slogans during a clean air protest.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Renuka Chowdhury Confronting Dharmendra Pradhan? No!

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a photograph on stock image website Alamy.

  • It showed similar visuals and people as seen in the claim, and noted that it was taken on 25 November 2025 in New Delhi.

  • The caption noted that the people were members of a group called Youth Stands for Society (YSS), who showed solidarity with the Delhi Police after they took action against people who raised slogans supporting Madvi Hidma during a clean air protest.

The visual dates back to November 2025.

(Source: Alamy/Screenshot)

  • We also came across a Jagran report sharing the same visuals, dated 25 November 2025, which also said that it showed people supporting the Delhi Police's "action against Naxalites."

This is a translated version of the report.

(Source: Jagran/Screenshot)

  • A report by The New Indian Express, carrying the same image, noted that some people had raised slogans supporting Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter a few days prior to a protest against air pollution in Delhi.

  • The Delhi Police then "arrested 22 people for allegedly assaulting personnel, obstructing them, blocking roads and using pepper spray during the protest," the report read.

  • We also came across a similar video on the organiser YSS' Instagram account, which was also shared in November 2025.

Conclusion: An old video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows raising pro-police slogans amid the recent police action against protesters in Delhi.

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