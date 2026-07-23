Did Delhi Police PRO Say That Amit Shah Ordered Them To End CJP Protests? No!

I plead with all students that while we are from Delhi police, we are also your brothers, your fathers and your neighbours. We hear you, and wholeheartedly know your demands are justified. We feel you, but you also have to understand our plight. We have directly received clear orders from Amit Shah from Amit Shah and his order is very clear: to end this display by all means. We have been given permission to use full power. We have also been allowed to use our full force. I plead to everyone not to force us to harm our own youth. Please step away today and continue your fight another day. If you all are still present here, we won't be able to do anything as our hands are tied.