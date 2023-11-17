'Gag Rules': Students Slam IIT Bombay's New Guidelines on 'Political' Events

“What do you mean by an apolitical institute? The institute has so many students who can have their own opinions. How can an institute be apolitical? And enforce that opinion on all its students?” a student told The Quint, requesting anonymity.

Besides asserting that the guidelines are interim and will be applicable until a more comprehensive set of guidelines is formulated and approved by a “duly appointed committee”, the circular from the admin also categorised events as:

Purely non-political: Events that are scientific, technological, research-based, literary or artistic, that have absolutely no political content. Potentially political: Events that have any content that may be viewed as political or socially conflicting.

“For instance, students want to organise a seminar on climate change. Who makes the discretion if it is a science issue or a political issue?” another student asked, requesting anonymity.

Speaking to The Quint, several students alleged that the interim guidelines were issued in response to a solidarity meeting organised on campus on the occasion of Children’s Day [14 November] to mourn the death of thousands of children in Gaza. On that day, even as the students purportedly congregated for a "silent, peaceful meeting", they were allegedly dispersed by the security staff and their stationary (paints, brushed and sheets) to make posters was also confiscated.

In response, a statement by a students' collective – IITB4Justice – on 14 November, said,