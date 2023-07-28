ADVERTISEMENT
What is Behind Israel's Massive Protests Against Benjamin Netanyahu Government?

Israel is facing widespread unrest after the far-right government pushed a controversial legal reform

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan

Israel is facing widespread unrest after the far-right government led by Benjamin Netanyahu pushed a controversial legal reform, weakening the Supreme Court of the country. 

Known as the “reasonableness” bill, the new amendment removes one of the tools the Supreme Court uses to quash the government and ministers’ decision it deems “unreasonable”. 

The plan for the judicial overhaul was proposed earlier this year. The people opposing the bill have been protesting ever since. 

But amid the raging protests, the government passed the bill in the Knesset on 24 July. Soon after, the protesters packed the streets of Israel, calling the reforms be rolled back and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Netanyahu. Political rivals, former chief justices, former military officials have also joined these protests. 

Doctors have gone on strike and thousands of Israeli reservists have suspended their military service in army to register their protests. 

The opposition and critics said that this new reform will undermine Israel’s democracy and make way for corruption. Many critics also believe that the move will directly shield Netanyahu, who is facing trail for corruption charges.

But the government argued that the judiciary “interferes a lot with legislation and is biased in support of liberal issues.” The government also wants to change the way judges are appointed as the current process is “undemocratic”.

