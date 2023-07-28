What is Behind Israel's Massive Protests Against Benjamin Netanyahu Government?

Doctors have gone on strike and thousands of Israeli reservists have suspended their military service in army to register their protests.

The opposition and critics said that this new reform will undermine Israel’s democracy and make way for corruption. Many critics also believe that the move will directly shield Netanyahu, who is facing trail for corruption charges.

But the government argued that the judiciary “interferes a lot with legislation and is biased in support of liberal issues.” The government also wants to change the way judges are appointed as the current process is “undemocratic”.