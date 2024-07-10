Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Image of UK PM Keir Starmer in a Hijab Is AI-Generated and Not Real

This Image of UK PM Keir Starmer in a Hijab Is AI-Generated and Not Real

We found that the image has been generated using AI tools.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | This image is AI-generated and is not a real visual.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check | This image is AI-generated and is not a real visual.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A photograph of the new United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows him donning a pink 'hijab'.

X (formerly Twitter) premium user named 'Salwan Momika' shared the image with a caption that said, "The new British Prime Minister."

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, the post had garnered over 73 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.

Is the image real?: The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and is not a real visual as claimed.

Also ReadOld Clip of Khawar Maneka Falsely Linked to Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s Adultery Case

Anomaly in the viral image: A closer look at the image showed that the woman walking behind Starmer had a misshapen finger, which is a common mistake in AI-generated images.

The image had a discrepancy.

(Source: Viral image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

What did AI detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the image through two detection tools namely 'TrueMedia' and 'AI or Not' and found that both the tools showed a high probability of the image being generated using AI tools.

(Swipe right to view all screenshots.)

The tool showed a substantial evidence of manipulation.

The tool showed that the image was likely AI-generated.

Lack of news reports: It should be noted that if Starmer had indeed worn such an attire, there would have been several news reports indicating the same considering his importance.

  • However, we did not find any news reports or information available in the public domain.

The verdict: This image of UK PM Keir Starmer is AI-generated and not real.

Also ReadThis Image of Time Magazine Featuring Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Is Fake!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT