This Image of Time Magazine Featuring Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Is Fake!

An image purportedly showing Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader and the Member of Parliament (MP) Chandrashekhar from Nagina, Uttar Pradesh, on the cover of TIME Magazine is being shared on social media platforms.
The cover noted Chandrashekhar as the next hundred most influential people. It also said that he was a 'Rising Leader.'
This was also shared by X user @MrSinha, who has previously been called out for spreading misinformation.
How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image but did not find any credible sources to verify the claim.
We then noticed the date stamp on the magazine cover, which was March 2021.
Taking a relevant keyword search, we found that Dua Lipa was on the cover of TIME magazine for the March 2021 issue, according to their official website.
Has Chandrashekhar been featured in TIME magazine?: In February 2021, an article written by journalist Billy Perrigo appeared in the magazine. Indian photojournalist Saumya Khandelwal was credited with the image credits.
The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader also posted about this on his official X account on 17 February 2021.
Conclusion: The purported cover of Chandrashekhar on the cover of TIME magazine is fake.
