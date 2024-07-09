This Image of Time Magazine Featuring Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Is Fake!

An image purportedly showing Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader and the Member of Parliament (MP) Chandrashekhar from Nagina, Uttar Pradesh, on the cover of TIME Magazine is being shared on social media platforms.

The cover noted Chandrashekhar as the next hundred most influential people. It also said that he was a 'Rising Leader.'

This was also shared by X user @MrSinha, who has previously been called out for spreading misinformation.