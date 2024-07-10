Old Clip of Khawar Maneka Falsely Linked to Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s Adultery Case

advertisement
Days after an Islamabad court rejected appeals by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, in a case related to marriage rules, also known as the iddat or 'adultery' case, a video of the latter's ex-husband firing a gun in the air went viral on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the video claim that it shows Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, celebrating the court's rejection of the couple's appeal to suspend their sentences.
For context: Maneka was the one who filed the iddat (adultery) case against Khan and Bibi, asking the courts to declare the marriage void as per Islamic rules.
He said that the two got married before Bushra's iddat period was completed, which requires a woman to wait for four months after a divorce or her partner's demise before remarrying.
Khan, who was previously jailed under various cases, now remains incarcerated solely under this 'adultery' case.
Is the claim true?: No, the video is old.
It dates back to March 2021 and shows Khawar Maneka discharging a firearm in the air, allegedly celebrating his son's engagement.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a Google Lens search on one frame from the video, which led us to the same video on the video hosting website Dailymotion.
The page showed that the video was uploaded and showed Maneka "indulging in aerial firing" in Pakistan's Pakpattan.
Taking cue from this, we ran a search using 'Khawar Maneka aerial firing' to find more information.
We found that Pakistani news organisation Naya Daur Media also shared this video on its Facebook page on
This shows that the video was shared nearly three years before Khan and Bibi were convicted in connection to the iddat case, on 3 February, as per Reuters.
Conclusion: The video of Maneka firing into the air has no connection to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's 'adultery' case.
