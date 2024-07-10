Old Clip of Khawar Maneka Falsely Linked to Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s Adultery Case

Days after an Islamabad court rejected appeals by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, in a case related to marriage rules, also known as the iddat or 'adultery' case, a video of the latter's ex-husband firing a gun in the air went viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the video claim that it shows Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, celebrating the court's rejection of the couple's appeal to suspend their sentences.