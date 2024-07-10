Old Clip of Khawar Maneka Falsely Linked to Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s Adultery Case

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Clip of Khawar Maneka Falsely Linked to Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s Adultery Case

The video predates former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's 'adultery' case by nearly three years.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video was taken three years before Khan and Bibi were convicted in the iddat case.</p></div>
The video was taken three years before Khan and Bibi were convicted in the iddat case.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

Days after an Islamabad court rejected appeals by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, in a case related to marriage rules, also known as the iddat or 'adultery' case, a video of the latter's ex-husband firing a gun in the air went viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the video claim that it shows Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi's ex-husband, celebrating the court's rejection of the couple's appeal to suspend their sentences.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

For context: Maneka was the one who filed the iddat (adultery) case against Khan and Bibi, asking the courts to declare the marriage void as per Islamic rules.

  • He said that the two got married before Bushra's iddat period was completed, which requires a woman to wait for four months after a divorce or her partner's demise before remarrying.

  • Khan, who was previously jailed under various cases, now remains incarcerated solely under this 'adultery' case.

Is the claim true?: No, the video is old.

It dates back to March 2021 and shows Khawar Maneka discharging a firearm in the air, allegedly celebrating his son's engagement.

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a Google Lens search on one frame from the video, which led us to the same video on the video hosting website Dailymotion.

  • The page showed that the video was uploaded three years ago and showed Maneka "indulging in aerial firing" in Pakistan's Pakpattan.

The video is at least three years old.

(Source: Dailymotion/Altered by The Quint)

  • Taking cue from this, we ran a search using 'Khawar Maneka aerial firing' to find more information.

  • We found that Pakistani news organisation Naya Daur Media also shared this video on its Facebook page on 13 March 2021.

The video was shared in March 2021.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • This shows that the video was shared nearly three years before Khan and Bibi were convicted in connection to the iddat case, on 3 February, as per Reuters.

Conclusion: The video of Maneka firing into the air has no connection to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's 'adultery' case.

