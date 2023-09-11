Fact-Check: Photo of Mahabharata Scene Behind PM Modi and Joe Biden Is Morphed!

Fact-check: This is an altered image showing a photo frame depicting a scene from Mahabharata behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Joe Biden.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A photograph showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with the President of the United States of America Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi is going viral on the internet.
The duo can be seen sitting in front of a massive photo frame depicting a scene from the Hindu mythological book, Mahabharata.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search and found a post with similar visuals of PM Modi with the US President.
These photos were posted on PM Modi's official social media handles on 8 September.
The caption mentioned President Biden's arrival in India for G20 Summit and India's relations with the US.
One of the photos posted by PM Modi matched with the viral image.
On comparison, we found out that the viral image has been edited to add a photo frame of Mahabharata in the background.
This viral image is edited.
We also found a video on PM Modi's official YouTube channel showing the same set-up with a plain white background.
Conclusion: An altered image has gone viral on social media to claim that there was a photo depicting a scene from Mahabharata behind PM Modi and Joe Biden's chairs.
