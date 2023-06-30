Video of Man Being Hit in Thailand Falsely Shared as Muslim Man Abused in China

Fact-check: An old video from Thailand is being falsely shared as a video showing Muslim man beaten for praying publicly in China.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
(Content Warning: Abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.)
A video showing a man sitting on the floor while another person hits and kicks him violently is going viral on social media.
What is the claim: The claim states that this incident happened in China, where a Muslim man was being punished for publicly praying because in China, carrying out any form of religious practice is not allowed in public places.
An archive can be seen here.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here and here.)
Where is the video actually from?: The video dates back to 2020 and is from Thailand.
It shows an incident when an employee of a loan company in Thailand was accused of misappropriation of customers' money and was abused by a senior employee of the same company.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to news reports from December 2020 in Thai language.
The report by Thai-language national daily newspaper's website, Matichon, carried the same video.
It stated that a senior employee of a loan company attacked his junior employees as a punishment after the employees were caught illegally collecting interest and loan money from the bank.
The report is from 2020.
Another report by Daily News Thailand stated that the Technological Crime Investigation Bureau (BSC) was investigating this matter.
We also found another report about the viral video shared by Thailand's Newspaper Khaosod which stated that the Thailand police arrested the accused.
Conclusion: An old video from Thailand is being falsely shared as a video from China.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)