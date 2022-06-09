Did Nithyananda’s Kailasa Condemn Remarks on Prophet Muhammad? Not Quite!

A purported tweet by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kailasa (fugitive god-man Swami Nithyananda's island nation) which condemns "Indian politicians" for making defamatory comments against Prophet Muhammad, has gone viral.

The tweet comes while India is facing severe diplomatic backlash from several Muslims countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, because of the comments made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and a tweet by the former media head of the party's Delhi unit, Naveen Jindal.