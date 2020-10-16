Trump Quotes Report From Satire Website To Take Jibe at Joe Biden

United States President Donald Trump on Friday, 16 October, shared a report by a satire website to claim that Twitter shut down an entire network to slow down the spread of negative Joe Biden news. “Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News. Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this? Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet comes after he and Democratic presidential candidate Biden held simultaneous town halls on Thursday night, 15 October.

WHAT WE FOUND

Several Twitter users pointed out in the comments section of Trump’s tweet that the report he has shared is from a satire website, The Babylon Bee. We visited the website and its social media handles and found that their claims were indeed correct as it did turn out to be a satire website.

The report, shared by Trump, itself made some bizarre points like: “After seeing account after account tweet out one particularly bad story, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey realised he had to take action. Dorsey smashed a glass box in his office reading Break In Case Of Bad Publicity For Democrats.” It also said, “After hearing the Twitter employees talk about critical theory, the robot got woke and began attacking all the cis white males,” making it evident that this report is a satire piece. Further, we glanced at the ‘About’ section of the website where it was mentioned that The Babylon Bee is a satire site which writes about religion, politics and everyday lives of people.

Clearly, the American president shared a satire piece to take a jibe at Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.