No, Kamala Harris Did Not Call US Prez Candidate Joe Biden ‘Trash’

The quote has been lifted off a blog, where the author’s opinion on Biden has been falsely linked to Harris’. Team Webqoof A quote lifted from a blogpost has been falsely attributed to Kamala Harris to claim that she called Joe Biden ‘trash.’ | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The quote has been lifted off a blog, where the author’s opinion on Biden has been falsely linked to Harris’.

A quote falsely attributed to US Senator Kamala Harris is doing rounds on social media, claiming that she called Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, ‘trash’ in 2019. The quote has been lifted off a blog, where the author’s opinion on Biden has been falsely shared as Harris’ quote. This comes after the Vice-Presidential Debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and Harris, held on 7 October (ET).

CLAIM

Social media users shared the quote, “I do not like Joe Biden and do not like his history with certain people or who he’s aligned with, he’s trash to me,” attributing it to Harris from June 2019.

Users had shared the quote in the past on Twitter as well.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

A keyword search of the quote led us to an article on a blog called, ‘FinFlam.’ The blog dated 28 June 2019, and titled, “Kamala Harris Buries Joe Biden” has been authored by one ‘Big John.’ The quote which has been attributed to Harris by social media users, is actually a statement by Big John in this blog where he expresses his opinion on the primary Democratic debate for the 2020 presidential campaign, held on 27 June 2019.

The blogpost mentions, “I don’t like Joe Biden and do not like his history with certain people or who he’s aligned with, he’s trash to me.”

The author further goes on to say, “However, with that being said, Biden may be someone I don’t like but he does make a legitimate point when dealing with horrible people. Kamala may be taking shots for political gain and personal ones at that but what happens if she’s president?” In the debate, Harris had confronted Biden on several issues ranging from race and identity. She had started by saying she didn't think the former Vice President "was a racist". But she had criticised him for then "defending segregationists" in the Senate and for once opposing mandatory busing of students to desegregated public schools.

Evidently, a quote lifted from a blogpost has been falsely attributed to Kamala Harris to claim that she called Joe Biden ‘trash.’

