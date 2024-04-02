Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Sri Lankan Bowler Pathirana Didn't Touch MS Dhoni's Feet Before Bowling

No, Sri Lankan Bowler Pathirana Didn't Touch MS Dhoni's Feet Before Bowling

Matheesha Pathirana didn't touch Dhoni's feet but instead bent down to pick up the bowling marker.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: A false claim about CSK player Matheesha Pathirana touching MS Dhoni's feet before bowling is going viral on social media.

|

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: A false claim about CSK player Matheesha Pathirana touching MS Dhoni's feet before bowling is going viral on social media.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A video is going viral to claim that Sri Lankan cricketer Matheesha Pathirana touched Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's feet to seek blessings from him before bowling.

Pathirana has been roped in the by Chennai Super Kings for 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: A different angle of the same incident shows that Pathirana didn't touch Dhoni's feet but instead bent down to pick up the bowling marker.

Also ReadClip of Donald Trump Supporting to Get Imran Khan 'Out of Jail' Is Altered!

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search along with a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video.

  • This led us to a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) which showed a different angle of the same incident.

  • It clearly shows Pathirana bending down to pick up the bowling marker which was placed near Dhoni's feet.

Comparison between the viral video and video from X.

The video shows that Pathirana did not touch Dhoni's feet.

Screenshots from the video.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: A false claim about CSK player Matheesha Pathirana touching MS Dhoni's feet before bowling is going viral on social media.

Also ReadPhoto of PV Narasimha Rao's Bharat Ratna Shared With False Claims About Kharge

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT