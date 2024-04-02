Clip of Donald Trump Supporting to Get Imran Khan 'Out of Jail' Is Altered!

Fact-Check: This video of former United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump has been altered.
A video of former United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump where he can be supposedly heard showing support for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
What does Trump say?: In a 19-second clip, he greets Pakistani-Americans and goes onto say, "I promise if I win, I will try and get Imran Khan out of jail, as soon as possible. He is my friend, I love him. I will support him to take over the government again. We will work together to make our ties stronger. Imran Khan zindabad!"
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed the lip movement in the video which did not match with the alleged audio of Trump supporting Imran Khan.
We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID and ran a Google reverse image search on them.
We came across an interview of Donald Trump by NBC journalist Lester Holt from 12 May 2017.
The viral video's frames matched with those in the NBC interview.
Here are the similarities between the two.
In the interview, Trump did not mention Imran Khan. He spoke about about then director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) James Comey.
MCA-DAU deems video altered:
The Misinformation Combat Alliance's Deepfake Analysis Unit (DAU) also published a report on the video on 28 March, calling the video inauthentic.
DAU verified this by running the video on Loccus.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) voice detection tool, specialising in voice safety solutions.
Its findings revealed a significantly low likelihood of the audio being authentic.
They also ran the video on HIVE AI - deepfake detection tool and ConTrails AI, a Bengaluru-based start-up that has its tools for audio and video manipulation and both these tools corroborated with the initial investigation.
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral video is altered. Trump has not made any statements as claimed.
