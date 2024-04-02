Clip of Donald Trump Supporting to Get Imran Khan 'Out of Jail' Is Altered!

A video of former United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump where he can be supposedly heard showing support for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

What does Trump say?: In a 19-second clip, he greets Pakistani-Americans and goes onto say, "I promise if I win, I will try and get Imran Khan out of jail, as soon as possible. He is my friend, I love him. I will support him to take over the government again. We will work together to make our ties stronger. Imran Khan zindabad!"