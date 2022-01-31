Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Truckers' Rally in Canada? Not Quite!

The video claims that 'The Simpsons' show had predicted the truckers' anti-vaccination protest in Ottawa, Canada.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A 20-second video from the popular animated American sitcom 'The Simpsons' is being shared on social media with the claim that the show predicted the truckers' rally in Canada following which the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family moved to a safe location.
Following the protest, Trudeau and his family were shifted to a secret location on Saturday, 29 January.
However, we found that the video that is being shared is edited and it doesn't show 'The Simpsons' predicting the rally.
Parts of two different episodes, from two different seasons were stitched together and circulated to make the misleading claim.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with the claim that reads, "The Simpsons have predicted the Canadian trucker freedom rally and Trudeau escaping the office. (sic)"
In the video, Homer Simpson can be heard saying, "Look son, it's one of nature's most beautiful sites, the convoy." Following this, Trudeau's animated character can be seen screaming and going out of the window.
An archive of the tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We came across a post on Facebook that mentioned that the clips were from two different episodes and seasons.
The first half of the clip was from Season 10 (Maximum Homerdrive) and the second half was from Season 30 ('D'oh Canada!). While season 10 was aired in 1998-99, season 30 was aired in 2018-19.
Taking this as a cue, we looked on YouTube and found one part of the clip uploaded by a YouTube user. In the video, the part can be seen from 0:01 secs-0:09 secs.
Next, we checked for the second part of the viral clip using relevant keywords on YouTube. We found the video uploaded on the YouTube channel of media website ET Canada on 30 April 2019.
You can watch the viral part from 0:49 secs- 0:56 secs and you can hear suspenseful music but no screaming.
Further, we also checked the veracity of the clips on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where we viewed the viral parts, and in the season 30 episode that featured Trudeau's animated character, there's no screaming, as can be heard in the viral clip.
Clearly, an edited clip of 'The Simpsons' show is being shared on social media falsely claiming that the show had predicted the 'Freedom convoy' truckers' rally.
