Shahdara Assault Case: Amid Rumours, Police Confirm Girl Hasn't Died by Suicide

Days after a 20-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up and paraded in Delhi’s Shahdara, a post is doing the rounds that the girl has died by suicide.

However, speaking to The Quint, DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the social media posts are false and the girl is safe.

In a video statement, Sathiyasundaram also clarified that some people are trying to give the incident a communal angle by sharing the name of the survivor but the information is ‘blatantly false.’

The survivor is currently in a shelter home with her husband.