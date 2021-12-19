UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends I-T Raids on SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Aides

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, 19 December, defended the Income Tax raids on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's aides on Saturday, 18 December.

"I saw yesterday the Samajwadi Party was getting pained at Income Tax raids. So, I asked someone, why? The journalist replied, 'chor ki dadhi mein tinka' (a guilty conscience needs no accuser). Can anyone imagine how someone's wealth grows 200 times in five years?" Adityanath said while addressing a rally. "But we saw all this during their reign."

The Income Tax Department had conducted raids on Saturday morning at the houses of Akhilesh Yadav's close aides, including SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai.