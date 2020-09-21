That’s Ashok Chavan With Amitabh Bachchan, Not Dawood Ibrahim

A photograph of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan is being circulated with a false claim that the actor was seen in the company of Dawood Ibrahim.

The photograph started doing the rounds after Jaya Bachchan’s speech in the Parliament against the film targeting the industry. Several users shared Amitabh Bachchan’s photograph and wrote, “Who is with Mr Amitabh? Those who shouting its Not Dawood pls google for your self in our own device [sic].”

On conducting a reverse image search using Yandex search engine, we came across the same photo published on The Times of India in 2010 with a caption, ‘Ashok Chavan with Amitabh Bachchan at commissioning ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link’. The photograph was credited to news agency PTI.

We could also find the same picture in the PTI archives.

Further, Amitabh Bachchan’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to clarify that the picture shows his father with Chavan and not Dawood Ibrahim.

Clearly, an old, unrelated image is being shared in the backdrop of Jaya Bachchan’s speech in the Parliament in which she stood with the film industry a day after actor-turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drugs in the industry.

