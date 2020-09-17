Ravi Kishan vs Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut: Story So Far

All that happened in Parliament and after Divya Talwar Let’s talk DRUGS... once again! | (Photo: The Quint) Now Rolling All that happened in Parliament and after

Indian economy is in it’s worst phase and COVID-19 cases at their peak, but media, TV News Channels especially, don’t seem to care much about any of those issues. All their focus has been on the drugs problem in Bollywood. Now, the discussion even moved to Parliament. Want to know all about it? Sure. Let’s talk DRUGS in Bollywood... again! It started when actor-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan alleged the use of drugs in Bollywood. Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday, 15 September, said in the Rajya Sabha that she was really ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ that a Lok Sabha MP had spoken against the industry.

In her speech, Jaya Bachchan also requested the government to extend its support and protection to the entertainment industry. The usual “anti-national” suspects lauded her on social media and came out to support the actor “with a spine”.

“Hitting the nail on head and how”.

“See the face of fearlessness”.

Meanwhile actor Kangana Ranaut, who’s has been fighting her own battle against the Maharashtra Government and “Bollywood Mafia”, jumped in and asked the veteran actor to “show some compassion for people like her also”. This is what she tweeted.

“Show compassion for us also”

Now, Twitter is divided once again and this entire conversation has led to yet another round of Tu Tu - Main Main on social media. Watch the video for more.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan