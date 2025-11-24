Unrelated Clip of Chaos at Sealdah Station Viral as People Fleeing WB Amid SIR

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Clip of Chaos at Sealdah Station Viral as People Fleeing WB Amid SIR

We located the same video from 15 October, whereas the SIR was announced on 27 October.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-Check: We located the same video from 15 October, whereas the SIR was announced on 27 October.

(Source: The Quint) 

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in West Bengal, social media users have shared a video of a chaotic event showing several people running around a railway station.

The claim: Those sharing claimed that several people were leaving the state for Bangladesh at the Sealdah railway station in worry of the SIR.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video could be traced to at least 15 October 2025, predating the annoucement of the SIR in West Bengal, which was announced 27 October.

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiople screenshots an ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a Facebook post featuring the same video from 15 October 2025.

  • It noted, "Lalgola Sealdah MEMU train entered, but the passengers did not clear and another train passed by. Check the situation on the same line. Two children fell inside. It is not yet known what happened." (translated from Bangla to English)

An archive of the post be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • It is to be noted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the SIR for West Bengal on 27 October, while we found the same viral video from 15 October.

  • We went through this Facebook user's profile and found another video by him narrating the incident and debunking the claim that it showed the effects of the SIR in the state.

  • Speaking in Bangla, he mentioned that there was some confusion regarding the certain train timings which led to chaos at Sealdah station on 15 October.

  • We found no credible reports to prove whether people were 'fleeing' West Bengal in fear of the SIR.

  • We have reached out to the Divisional Railway Manager of the Sealdah station for their inputs, and the story will be updated once a response is received.

Conclusion: An unrelated video showing chaos at the Sealdah station has gone viral to falsely claim that it shows people fleeing in fear of the SIR.

