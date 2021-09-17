Old Clip Shared as Recent Video of Taliban Stoning Man to Death

Fact-Check| The video, which dates back to 2018, showed men from the Islamic State stoning a man to death for raping his daughter.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing a man being stoned to death has been shared by several social media users with a claim that it shows the atrocities being carried out by the Taliban after taking over Afghanistan.
Since the Taliban took over the country, there have been several unverified reports of fighters attacking Afghan citizens.
However, we found news reports, published in 2018, that carried screenshots of the video. According to the reports, the incident took place in the Jowzjan province of Afghanistan where a 60-year-old man was stoned to death for raping his daughter by the Islamic State.
CLAIM
Sharing the video, one user said, "To those who say the #Taliban have changed, watch this horrifying footage from #Afghanistan of a man being stoned to death. This is who the Biden administration is appeasing."
Another Facebook page posted the same video and said, "Afghanistan Decends into Stone Age Rule Under Taliban Authorities."
An archive of the post can be found here.
We also found a tweet posted on Twitter in January 2019 ,which included a different claim.
It said, "In Afghanistan, a Christian woman is attacked by cowardly males, pummeled with stones. This is Sharia Law". The video was viewed over a million times and was retweeted and quote-tweeted over 5,000 times.
Similar captions were used by several other users of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, archives of which can be found here, here, here, and here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID WeVerify Google Chrome Extension, we fragmented the viral video into several keyframes and conducted a reverse image search on some keyframes.
The search results lead us to an article on a website called Shafaqna news. The article carried the screenshots of the viral video. The headline when translated from Persian using Google Translate said, "ISIL "stoned" a man in Jowzjan."
A link to the article can be found here.
Clearly, an old video from 2018 of a man being stoned to death by ISIL was shared by social media users as the Taliban killing a person in Afghanistan after taking over the country.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Published: undefined