Video of Pak Scholar Shared as 'Taliban Chief Secy Talking About RSS'

A video of a man, who has been misidentified as the chief secretary of the Taliban, is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that the group, which has now formed the government in Afghanistan, is talking about the 'power of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'.

However, we found that the man in the video is an Islamic scholar named Khalid Mehmood Abbasi from Islamabad, Pakistan who isn't affiliated with the Taliban.