'People Stood in Plane to Flee Afghanistan,' an Afghan Shares His Story With Us
After Kabul fell to the Taliban, Mohammad Khan and his family fled Afghanistan in an evacuation flight.
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor:
On this day, exactly one month ago, Kabul fell to the Taliban leaving millions of people in Afghanistan uncertain of their future. Thousands of Afghans fled Afghanistan to take refuge in different countries across the world.
Mohammad Khan’s family was among the many Afghans who escaped the rule of the Taliban and landed in India.
Through social media we got to know that Mohammad Khan is in Kolkata, so we decided to meet him and his family and understand from him how difficult it was to leave his motherland and how relieved he is to successfully get his family out of Taliban rule. When we reached his place, Khan and his family humbly greeted us and then Khan began to narrate his story from Kabul to Howrah.
How it Started...
“It was 4 pm (15 August), I was sleeping and my daughter had gone out of the house. When she returned, she said, ‘The Taliban has arrived.’ I quickly reached out to my phone and started scanning the internet. I read news reports across social media that the Taliban entered Kabul.”Mohammad Khan, Afghan Refugee
Khan immediately contacted his friend at the Indian embassy at Kabul for help. His friend arranged a vehicle, by which, he was able to reach the embassy. The very next day, the embassy issued him a visa and Khan along with his wife and two daughters were able to escape to India.
In conversation, the Afghan refugee describes the scenes at the Kabul airport.
“Thousands of people were sitting at the airport. Everyone was waiting for a flight to leave the country. Some held on to a Dubai flight, while some waited for a flight to America. There were thousands of people. On my flight to India, a lot of people came, and many didn’t get seats and they had to stand in the aircraft.”Mohammad Khan, Afghan Refugee
While we were speaking to Khan, we also got a chance to play with the two daughters, eight-years-old Malali and nine-years-old Pashtana. For obvious reasons, the two of them didn’t know how to speak Hindi or Bengali. Both of them were studying at a school in Kabul, but now in Howrah, Khan has hired a teacher for them to teach the local languages.
What It Was Like Living in Kabul Before The Talibans
Scrolling through the photos on his phone we saw many pictures that described this life back in Kabul. He was a garment seller.
- 01/04
Mohammad Khan shares his memory of happy days in Afghanistan
Photo Credit: Mohammad Khan
- 02/04
Mohammad Khan misses his home a lot. He says he can never forget his mulk
Photo Credit: Mohammad Khan
- 03/04
Mohammad Khan says he has seen good days in Kabul before the Taliban took over.
Photo Credit: Mohammad Khan
- 04/04
Mohammad Khan used to own a garments shop in Kabul.
Photo Credit: Mohammad Khan
Remembering his days in Kabul before the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Khan says, "The days spent in Kabul were beautiful. I had my house there. Within a span of few days Kabul turned into hell. I feel sad when my friends from Kabul call me and tell me about their condition. Kabul is ruined now."
Looking towards the flag of Afghanistan in his room, Khan says:
"I lost everything. Most of my belongings in Kabul got destroyed. I have managed to bring this (pointing towards the flag) from Kabul. This reminds me of my Mulk."
A Plea To the Indian Government
Khan’s parents, brother, and extended family members are still stuck in Afghanistan and he is trying to get them to evacuate too, through Indian authorities.
“I am requesting the Indian government. India has supported Afghanistan every time. This time too, please help the people there, as they are in a deplorable condition. People are in danger and they are being killed.”Mohammad Khan, Afghan Refugee
