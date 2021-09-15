'People Stood in Plane to Flee Afghanistan,' an Afghan Shares His Story With Us

On this day, exactly one month ago, Kabul fell to the Taliban leaving millions of people in Afghanistan uncertain of their future. Thousands of Afghans fled Afghanistan to take refuge in different countries across the world.

Mohammad Khan’s family was among the many Afghans who escaped the rule of the Taliban and landed in India.

Through social media we got to know that Mohammad Khan is in Kolkata, so we decided to meet him and his family and understand from him how difficult it was to leave his motherland and how relieved he is to successfully get his family out of Taliban rule. When we reached his place, Khan and his family humbly greeted us and then Khan began to narrate his story from Kabul to Howrah.