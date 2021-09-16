Al Jazeera Didn't Say Mullah Baradar Was Killed; Graphic is Fake

The screenshot of a "report" allegedly from news organisation Al Jazeera is doing the rounds on social media, which states that a Taliban spokesman had confirmed the death of acting Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul.

The viral claim comes days after unverified reports of Baradar's death were shared on various social media platforms.

However, we didn't find any such report on Al Jazeera's website. Contrary to the viral claim, Taliban spokesperson, Sulail Shaheen, had dismissed the rumours of Baradar's death on 13 September. Further, Baradar has reportedly appeared in a video interview to dismiss the rumours.