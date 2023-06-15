53% Indians Support Legalisation of Same-Sex Marriages: Pew Global Survey

A new survey by Washington-based Pew Research Center, released on 13 June, found that 53 percent of Indians are in favour of legalising same-sex marriage.

This is particularly significant as the Narendra Modi-led central government has been opposing marriage equality in response to a batch of pleas filed in the Supreme Court earlier this year.

The think tank's Spring 2023 Global Attitudes Survey was conducted among 3,500 Americans and over 27,000 non-US residents between March and May this year. India is in the top three countries surveyed for the study, in terms of the percentage of population.