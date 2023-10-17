'Right To Marriage Not Fundamental': Highlights From Marriage Equality Verdict

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India – in a 3:2 verdict – ruled against the legalisation recognition of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, 17 October.
(Photo: PTI)
A five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of India – in a 3:2 verdict – ruled against the legalisation of same-sex marriages on Tuesday, 17 October.
While Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice SK Kaul were in favour of recognising the civil union of same-sex couples, Justices SR Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha said that the right to marry "cannot be considered a fundamental right."
The Supreme Court also ruled that it cannot read queer couples' right to marry into existing laws and left the codifying of a new law to the legislature.
The apex court agreed to direct the central government to form a committee to examine the rights and entitlements of persons in a queer union – without legally recognising it as a "marriage."
Here are the key highlights from the verdict:
Reading out the verdict, CJI Chandrachud stated that "homosexuality or queerness is not an urban concept or restricted to the upper classes of the society. To imagine that queer people exist only in urban and elite spaces is to erase them."
But he stated that if the Special Marriage Act of 1954 is struck down, "it will take the country to the pre-Indpendence era ... The court is not equipped to undertake such an exercise of reading meaning into the statute."
He added that a change in the regime of the SMA is "for the Parliament to decide," and that the court must be careful not to encroach on the legislative domain.
The CJI, however, acknowledged the right to choose one's partner and the right to recognition of that union.
Speaking of a queer person's right to adopt, he said:
"It cannot be assumed that unmarried couples are not serious about their relationship. There is no material on record to prove that only a married, heterosexual couple can provide stability to a child. Law cannot assume that only heterosexual couples can be good parents ... This would amount to discrimination," he said, adding that the CARA circular – which excludes queer couples from adoption – is violative of Article 15 of the Constitution.
Justice SK Kaul agreed with the judgment of the CJI – and said that queer relationships "are to be recognised as a union to give partnership and love."
He said that the SMA is violative of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, "but there are interpretative limitations in including homosexual unions in it. As rightly pointed by Solicitor General, tinkering with Special Marriage Act can have a cascading effect..."
Justice Kaul agreed that the legislature must be tasked with codifying a new law, and added:
While Justice SR Bhat agreed with the CJI in saying that queerness is neither urban nor elitist, he and Justice Hima Kohli did not agree with some of the directions issued by him.
He added that the recognition of a civil union cannot exist in the absence of a legislation.
"While we agree that there is a right to relationship, we squarely recognise that it falls within Article 21. It includes the right to choose a partner and intimacy. Like all citizens, they [queer couples] are entitled to enjoy their right without hindrance."
But Justice Bhat said that the court cannot create a legal framework for queer couples and it is for the legislature to do so "as there are several aspects to be taken into consideration."
As for adoption rights, he and Justice Hima Kohli disagreed with CJI Chandrachud and Justice Kaul – and upheld the CARA regulations.
Agreeing with Justice Bhat's judgment, Justice PS Narasimha said that "there is no unqualified right to marry."
"It would not be constitutionally permissible to recognise a right to civil union mirroring a marriage," he said.
"A review of the impact of the legislative framework in this case requires deliberative exercise, and for the same, the legislature is entrusted to do so constitutionally," he concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)