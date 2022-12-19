No, the Supreme Court Didn’t Say That Interfaith Marriages Would Be ‘Invalid'

The Quint received a query about the claim's verification on its WhatsApp tipline. (Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)

What's the truth?: The newspaper clipping refers to a specific case from 2019, wherein the petitioner had filed a case in the Kerala High Court, and later in the Supreme Court after being refused inheritance of his share of his ancestral property.

The Supreme Court has not made any such blanket judgment with respect to interfaith marriages.