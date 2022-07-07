Fact-Check: No, the Supreme Court Has Not Recognised a ‘Brahmin Atrocities Act'

A text message claiming that the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act – popularly known as the SC/ST Act – would also apply against those “abusing Brahmin caste,” is doing the rounds on social media.

The post elaborates that the Supreme Court of India recognised a petition filed by one advocate Mukesh Bhatt, rejoicing the “big decision.”

The 1989 SC/ST Act came into being with the intention of eradicating discriminatory practices and attitudes against the SCs and the STs, as they are “subjected to various offences, indignities, humiliations and harassment” due to their castes.